Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $375.49 and last traded at $374.6670. 6,977,415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 4,960,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.56.

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.10.

Home Depot Trading Up 4.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $372.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

