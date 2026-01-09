Head-To-Head Analysis: Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) vs. CONMED (NYSE:CNMD)

Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI – Get Free Report) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avitar and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Avitar alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avitar 0 0 0 0 0.00 CONMED 2 5 1 0 1.88

CONMED has a consensus target price of $53.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.47%. Given CONMED’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED is more favorable than Avitar.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CONMED $1.35 billion 1.02 $132.42 million $2.05 21.55

This table compares Avitar and CONMED”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Avitar.

Risk & Volatility

Avitar has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avitar and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avitar N/A N/A N/A CONMED 4.75% 14.22% 6.07%

Summary

CONMED beats Avitar on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avitar

(Get Free Report)

Avitar, Inc. is a holding company which through its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test products and proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables for medical, diagnostics, dental, and consumer applications in the United States. It offers ORALscreen 4 and ORALscreen DRUGOMETER, the oral fluid-based onsite assay systems, for detecting drugs of abuse, such as opiates, including heroin, morphine, codeine, and synthetic opiates comprising oxycocone-oxycontin, percoset, and hydrocodone-vicodin; cocaine such as crack; marijuana; and methamphetamines, including meth and ecstasy. The company also provides foam disposable products including medical-grade hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables such as wound dressings comprising Hydrasorb, a wound dressing product for exudating wounds; and various custom foam products comprising a sinus dressing and a device used by astronauts for relieving ear pressure while in a pressurized space suit. In addition, it develops specialty wound dressings for the cardiac catheter lab market, as well as the Illizarov Dressing used for dressing external bone fixators in orthopedic procedures. The company markets its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, medical supply companies, governmental agencies, schools, and corporations through direct sales force and strategic partners, as well as through a network of distributors. Avitar, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Canton, Massachusetts with Additional office in Calgary, Canada.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. It markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also provides battery-powered and autoclavable bone power tool systems for use in orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries under Hall surgical brand name. In addition, it offers general surgery products, including clinical insufflation systems under AirSeal brand; smoke removal devices under Buffalo Filter brand; endomechanical products, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in minimally invasive surgeries; and electrosurgical solution comprising monopolar and bipolar generators, argon beam coagulation generators, handpieces, smoke management systems and other accessories. Further, the company provides endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. It markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Avitar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avitar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.