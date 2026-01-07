Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $10.63 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
QQQ stock opened at $623.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.63. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.
- Positive Sentiment: Large-cap internet and AI beneficiaries—names like Alphabet—are cited as potential drivers for ETFs such as QQQ, supporting the fund’s upside given its heavy tech/mega-cap weighting. Famed Internet Stocks Could Propel These ETFs in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Daily ETF commentary reports QQQ gains and broader index strength, confirming short?term bullish momentum and positive investor sentiment into the start of the week. QQQ ETF Daily Snapshot, 1-6-2026
- Positive Sentiment: ETF industry flow analysis shows continued appetite for core equity ETFs after a big 2025, which tends to benefit large, liquid ETFs like QQQ via inflows and tight spreads. From Bitcoin to Bonds: Examining the 2025 ETF Heavyweights
- Positive Sentiment: Reported share acquisition by Sterling Investment Counsel (1,817 shares) is a small but positive signal of institutional buying interest in QQQ. Sterling Investment Counsel Acquires 1,817 Shares in Invesco QQQ
- Neutral Sentiment: Earlier daily snapshots showed pre-market strength as well, reinforcing momentum but offering limited new information on catalysts. QQQ ETF Daily Snapshot, 1-5-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple market outlook pieces highlight a generally positive backdrop for 2026 but caution on volatility and intermittent large drawdowns—important for risk management but not an immediate directional catalyst. 2026 Stock Market Outlook: A Positive Backdrop, But Brace For Another 2025-Sized Plunge
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on central bank policy and quantitative easing is mixed—any clear pivot to easing would be bullish for risk assets (and QQQ), but current commentary is watchful rather than decisive. Federal Reserve Watch: Quantitative Easing
- Negative Sentiment: Several macro pieces warn of housing stress, recession risks, and a “dangerous” Fed moment—worsening economic data or hawkish surprises could trigger rotation out of growth/tech and weigh on QQQ. U.S. Economy: Housing, The Pain Begins Now
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis warning that the Fed’s next moves could unsettle markets; heightened policy risk raises the chance of short-term volatility for tech-heavy ETFs. The Fed’s Most Dangerous Moment Yet – And Markets Are Not Ready
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
