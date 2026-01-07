Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $10.63 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $623.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.63. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.