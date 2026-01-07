Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Up 16.1% – Time to Buy?

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) traded up 16.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.10 and last traded at GBX 2.09. 967,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 298,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80.

Marechale Capital Trading Up 15.6%

The company has a current ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.80.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice. It serves the high growth consumer brands, hospitality and leisure, clean energy, and technology companies. The company was formerly known as St Helen's Capital Plc.

