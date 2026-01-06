Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HLF. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus set a $15.00 price objective on Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 93,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,099. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. Herbalife’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Lynda Cloud bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,547.29. The trade was a 77.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 18,200 shares of company stock worth $167,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the first quarter worth $108,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife by 236.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 93,686 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Herbalife by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Herbalife by 12.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 210,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

