Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – January 1st

Airbnb, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Carnival are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are equities of companies whose primary businesses provide recreation, travel, hospitality and entertainment services — for example airlines, hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, casinos, sports and live-entertainment firms. Investors view them as cyclical, sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, seasonality and tourism trends, and often exhibiting higher volatility and growth tied to economic and travel conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Carnival (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Featured Stories