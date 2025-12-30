NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.5150. Approximately 78,054,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 57,942,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIO from $8.60 to $6.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Macquarie set a $5.30 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

NIO Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 702,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in NIO by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 38.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in NIO by 3,966.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,316,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

