Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,273,744 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 50,643,014 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,589,833 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLL. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL opened at $21.39 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (TSLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

