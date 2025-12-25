GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1798 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This is a 8.3% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Price Performance

Shares of YSPY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,027. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF alerts:

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.