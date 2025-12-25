GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF (NASDAQ:YSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1798 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This is a 8.3% increase from GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Price Performance
Shares of YSPY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,027. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $25.22.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST SPY ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.