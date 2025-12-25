WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2025

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

HYZD stock remained flat at $22.62 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,689. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Dividend History for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.