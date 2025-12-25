WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Plans Dividend of $0.12

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

HYZD stock remained flat at $22.62 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,689. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

