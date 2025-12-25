WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.241 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.06. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

