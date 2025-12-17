Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 456.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,448 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Excelerate Energy worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 254.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,531 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,102,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 237,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $3,130,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EE opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $391.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EE. DNB Markets set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on Excelerate Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

