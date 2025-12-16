New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 2,590 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.38.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $308.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $288.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.