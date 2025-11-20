Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,634,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168,330 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $179,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,162.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

