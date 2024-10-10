Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OESX opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

