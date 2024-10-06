bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $62.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after buying an additional 1,723,081 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,013,144 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth $1,380,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

