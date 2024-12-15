Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $181.32 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

About Hooker Furnishings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

