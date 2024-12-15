FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Keyera Issued By Raymond James

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Keyera alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on KEY. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.62.

Keyera Stock Performance

TSE:KEY opened at C$43.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.77. The firm has a market cap of C$9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$31.16 and a twelve month high of C$47.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total value of C$2,318,750.00. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.60%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.