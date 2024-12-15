Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP) and Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Critical Survey

Atlantis Technology Group (OTCMKTS:ATNP – Get Free Report) and Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantis Technology Group and Encore Capital Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Encore Capital Group $1.22 billion 0.95 -$206.49 million ($7.85) -6.27

Atlantis Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Encore Capital Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantis Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Encore Capital Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlantis Technology Group and Encore Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Encore Capital Group has a consensus price target of $62.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.62%. Given Encore Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Encore Capital Group is more favorable than Atlantis Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantis Technology Group and Encore Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantis Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Encore Capital Group -13.91% 12.70% 2.61%

Volatility and Risk

Atlantis Technology Group has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encore Capital Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Encore Capital Group beats Atlantis Technology Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantis Technology Group

MEDPLUS CORP was initially engaged in the manufacture and sale of intraocular lenses and other ophthalmic products. In late 1992, the Company ceased its ophthalmic operations and redirected its activities to the patient finance industry through the Company’s acquisition of Patient Plus, Lincoln Professional Services Corporation and Financial Health Network. The Company now works on behalf of health care, dental care, death care and veterinary providers to find non-recourse financingfor their patients.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the provision of early stage collection, business process outsourcing, and contingent collection services. In addition, the company engages in debt servicing and other portfolio management services to credit originator for non-performing loans. Further, it offers credit management services. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

