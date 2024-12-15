Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

In other news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,502.16. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Arling sold 13,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $154,660.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,803.95. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 33.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

