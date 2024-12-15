Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 1.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

