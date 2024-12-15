AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

AMREP Price Performance

AXR stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. AMREP has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMREP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 3,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 430,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,300.50. The trade was a 0.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,800 shares of company stock worth $205,560. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in AMREP in the third quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMREP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMREP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

