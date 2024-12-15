Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Estimate for BYRN Earnings

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $24.67 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $561.44 million, a PE ratio of 274.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $41,674.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,680.55. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $45,743.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,169.14. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,424 shares of company stock worth $183,104. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth about $286,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

