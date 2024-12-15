Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Target Price at C$5.61

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$535.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.36.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.55 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 50.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.305004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

