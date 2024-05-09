Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,129 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.94. 1,839,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,095. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $55.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

