TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,550.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,311.81.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG traded up $6.80 on Thursday, reaching $1,321.80. 85,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,277. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $768.05 and a 12 month high of $1,330.38. The stock has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,217.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,083.86.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,877,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.