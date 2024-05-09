Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,324,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $183.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,109 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

