Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 536 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26,800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,176,000 after purchasing an additional 416,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $106.98. The stock had a trading volume of 563,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,285. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

