SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Position Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,809,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $272,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 68,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $58.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

