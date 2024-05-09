NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.74 million.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.66. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

