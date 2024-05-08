Temple Bar Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Temple Bar Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON TMPL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 267 ($3.35). 530,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,822. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Temple Bar has a 1 year low of GBX 211.50 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 267.05 ($3.35). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 236.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £767.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,662.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Featured Articles

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

