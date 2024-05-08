Temple Bar Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:TMPL)

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Temple Bar Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON TMPL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 267 ($3.35). 530,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,822. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Temple Bar has a 1 year low of GBX 211.50 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 267.05 ($3.35). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 236.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £767.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,662.50 and a beta of 1.13.
Temple Bar Company Profile
