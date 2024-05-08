Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance
Shares of NCDL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,426. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
