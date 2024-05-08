Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NCDL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,426. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCDL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

