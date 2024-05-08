Innate Pharma (IPHA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th.

Innate Pharma Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

