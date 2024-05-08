Robert W. Baird Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $110.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.