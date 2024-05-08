Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Roth Mkm

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Beachbody stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Beachbody has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $60.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($2.55). Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 79.49% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Beachbody will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

