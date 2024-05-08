Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Roth Mkm

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Beachbody Price Performance
Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($2.55). Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 79.49% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Beachbody will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beachbody
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.
