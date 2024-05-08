LSV Asset Management Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.22% of Titan International worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Titan International by 12.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Titan International by 71.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 68,343 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Stock Down 2.4 %

Titan International stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $482.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Titan International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,241.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Titan International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.