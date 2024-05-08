WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on May 23rd

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

WVS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WVFC opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. WVS Financial has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.24.

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 9.06%.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

