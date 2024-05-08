GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.280–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.0 million-$175.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.8 million.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $275.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. GoPro has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $295.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

