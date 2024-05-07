Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading Down 4.6%

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 1,134,885 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,042,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.41 ($0.03).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 27.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of £16.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.47.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

