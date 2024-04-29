Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,472. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.98 and its 200-day moving average is $219.94. The company has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

