ICON Price Up 0% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. ICON has a total market cap of $234.31 million and $9.75 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 991,488,262 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 991,485,405.7371836 with 991,471,564.1765215 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.2361995 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $9,198,415.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

