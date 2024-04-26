Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,865.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,057.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG traded up $71.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,183.79. 228,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,811.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,416.65. The company has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,768.64 and a one year high of $3,199.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

