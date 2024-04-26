Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.7 %

Amphenol stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.80. The stock had a trading volume of 281,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $120.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

