New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 29,456 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,456 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $28,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

NBIX stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.69. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,409. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

