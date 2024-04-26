Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the March 31st total of 201,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Marpai Trading Down 0.9 %

MRAI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,274. Marpai has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Marpai

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Marpai news, CEO Damien Lamendola acquired 910,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,501,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,861,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,154.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Marpai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

