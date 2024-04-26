Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($7.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.30) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,319. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $816.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,058.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 143,075 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 183,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,271,000 after buying an additional 111,358 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 431,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

