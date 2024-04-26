Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,753 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

