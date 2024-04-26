Analysts Set Expectations for Weyerhaeuser’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.