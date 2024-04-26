Kinross Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Raymond James raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on K. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.70.

TSE:K opened at C$9.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total transaction of C$418,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

