98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

